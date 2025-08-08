She’s A Former Corrections Officer Saying She Knows How Bryan Kohberger Is Going To Be Treated In Prison

TikTok - @megroaxrich - pictured above is Megan

On November 13, 2022, four students at the University of Idaho were fatally stabbed in their off-campus house. The murderer, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.

At the time, Kohberger was a PhD student at Washington State University, which was just eight miles away from the students. On July 2, 2025, he entered a guilty plea to all charges against him as part of a deal to avoid the death penalty.

He was sentenced to four life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole, in addition to 10 years for burglary on July 23, 2025.

According to the Idaho Department of Corrections, the state of Idaho has sent Kohberger to the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna. The facility is about 20 minutes from Boise.

His new home can fit 535 of the most violent male offenders, but currently only holds 49 inmates serving life sentences.

The building is surrounded by a double perimeter fence topped with razor wire and is equipped with an electronic detection system.

In a TikTok video, Megan (@megroaxrich), who used to be a corrections officer in Idaho, is talking about how Bryan Kohberger will be treated in prison.

For three years, she worked in the Idaho State Correctional Center, which is a medium and maximum-security prison, so she knows all about how relationships work in prison.

Megan says that prison is about respect. Inmates and officers alike will leave you alone if you are respectful. But in Bryan Kohberger’s case, he will be treated poorly by both the inmates and officers because of the heinous crimes he committed.

It will be impossible for him to earn respect because he simply does not deserve it, and everyone in the prison will be able to recognize that.

“The officers are supposed to be impartial. They’re supposed to treat everybody the same. But it’s not the case. They are secretly not going to give him an extra minute in the shower. They’re secretly not going to give him the extra five minutes in the dog cage…The inmates are going to do their own thing,” said Megan.

