Molly Bish’s Sister Opens Up About The Day Her Skull Was Found After She Went Missing From Her Lifeguard Job

Facebook - pictured above is Molly

It has been 25 years since Molly Bish disappeared in Warren, Massachusetts. At the time of her disappearance, she was 16 years old.

On June 27, 2000, her mother, Magi, dropped her off at her lifeguard job at Comins Pond. Magi was the last person to see Molly alive.

Molly’s shoes and lifeguard kit were left on the beach. Nearly three years later, her remains were found in the woods. In 2021, a deceased person of interest was named, but the case is still unsolved.

In a video on TikTok, Molly’s older sister, Heather (@heatherkbish), talked about the day that Molly’s bones were discovered.

A hunter had found a bathing suit and was sitting in a bar with a man who used to be a police officer. The former police officer knew that Molly had been wearing a blue bathing suit when she went missing.

It was different from a regular lifeguard bathing suit. When Molly was on lifeguard duty, she sat in a beach chair at the local swimming pond, which wasn’t used very often by the community. The bathing suit helped lead investigators to her remains.

According to Heather, a forensic anthropologist was leading the search, which was the main reason they were able to bring Molly home. Her bones were uncovered over several weeks.

On June 9, 2003, investigators came across Molly’s skull. It appeared to have rolled down a hill and become buried under bushes and debris from trees.

The state police in Massachusetts declared that the body belonged to Molly. They were able to recover 26 of her 209 bones.

Facebook – pictured above is Molly

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

It was a relief for the family to know that Molly wasn’t missing or being hurt. Finally, they could put her to rest. The investigation officially became a homicide investigation.

“She had gone home. She was with my grandmother in heaven, both my grandmothers. And there was some resolution in that, and my heart aches for those families who don’t have that yet,” said Heather.

“And I hope for everyone that they are able to recover their missing persons. It’s a terrible, terrible feeling of not knowing.”

If you have any information on Molly’s case, you can call 508-453-7575 and remain anonymous.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan