Her Mom Went Missing After Receiving A $20,000 Loan And Getting Into An Argument With Her Boyfriend

TikTok - @macylynnwiggins1 - pictured above is Macy

For four years, TikToker Macy (@macylynnwiggins1) has been searching for her missing mother, Mary Landry. Her mom went missing in the Baton Rouge area.

Recently, a new detective began working on the case and has done more than any other detective has in the last four years.

Unfortunately, she will no longer be able to work the case, so Macy is taking to TikTok and asking viewers to share her mother’s story to spread awareness.

Mary Landry was last seen at Home Depot with her boyfriend and another woman. They got into an argument and left Mary at the store.

When she first went missing, Macy and her family went to the Home Depot and were told that police needed to be there to watch the video footage.

So, they contacted the detective and police, but nobody went to look at the footage. The new detective was willing to check it out, but too much time had passed since then.

Mary went missing on June 1, 2021, after she got approved for a PPP loan of $20,000. A woman named Christina and Mary’s boyfriend, Alton Ord, who is now dead, were both with Mary right before she went missing. They were all together at Home Depot and got into an argument.

Mary went inside the store, and they left her there. She went back outside and somehow disappeared. She had just gotten neck surgery, and she and her boyfriend were always arguing. He often put his hands on her, and she happened to go missing after getting a $20,000 loan.

At the time, Mary was wearing a neck brace. She was very thin and in weak condition from her surgery. She would not have been able to walk home. She was five feet and seven inches tall and weighed 125 pounds.

TikTok – @macylynnwiggins1 – pictured above is Macy

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Macy thinks there is a possibility that her mother was trafficked. Her mother’s boyfriend and Christina were also never questioned by police.

There’s no telling if they went back for Mary or if he did something to her. Hopefully, Macy and her family are able to get answers soon.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan