A Drunk Driver Killed Two Parents And Now 3 Children Are Left Without A Mom Or Dad

Arlington, Washington. It happened so unexpectedly. 17-year old Karen, 15-year old Matthew and 8-year old Ozland will never see their parents again.

On the morning of January 20th, a suspected drunk driver struck Tausha Schmidt and Justin Wilkerson as they crossed the street, killing them both.

It was very early when Karen’s parents left to walk to the store. They wished her a goodnight and headed out.

They should have been home by the time the boys were awake, and it was time to go to school. But they weren’t, so Karen got the boys ready and sent them off to school herself.

She knew something wasn’t right and decided to try to walk to the store in the route her parents should have taken.

In an interview with Fox 13 Seattle, Karen bravely re-lived what she thinks was one of the worst days of her life. “It was just that, like, sick feeling of dread that just hits you automatically,” she said.

“I walked up and saw the police cars. I saw everyone there, and I just, part of me, it just clicked, it was a realization.”

The harshest reality was when she had to tell her youngest brother that his parents would never come back. “Honestly, it’s probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” she said.

The three children are now staying at their grandparent’s home, about an hour and a half away from the home they left behind in Arlington.

