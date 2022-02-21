A Ground-Breaking Vaccine Brings Hope To The Survival Of Endangered Asian Elephants

For decades a deadly virus has threatened Asian elephant populations in the wild and in the care of humans. Asian elephants are considered endangered, with only about 40,000 alive worldwide.

There have been significant efforts to research and find treatment for the many strains of diseases affecting both Asian and African elephants.

The most considerable strides have come across the pond, bringing renewed hope in the survival of Asian Elephants.

A mysterious strand of DNA causing Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV) or elephant-specific herpesvirus may have existed in elephant populations for millions of years.

The virus sits hidden in a dormant state until an unknown trigger activates it. Once activated, the virus circulates through the bloodstream, causing illness and almost certain death.

Most research has shown the illness has manifested when the animal is in a weakened state of immunity.

This may contribute to the number of calves dying of EEHV when they no longer nurse on their mother’s milk, leaving them with lower antibody levels and susceptible to illness and disease.

Unfortunately, the virus is only detectable when active, so prevention is nearly impossible to achieve. With no prevention, there is typically little to no time to react and treat ailments, resulting in imminent death.

One organization is gaining momentum in the race to tackle this deadly virus.

