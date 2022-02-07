A Stray Dog Was Running Through The Streets As He Was On His Way To Work So He Stopped To Rescue Her

Houston, Texas. Matt Wenger was on his way to work last on January 19th when he noticed a stray dog running through the streets along with her friends.

This stray dog had gorgeous, icy blue eyes, but she was clearly homeless as she was not wearing a collar and with a pack of other stray dogs.

Matt stopped his truck and got out. Surprisingly, this stray dog came right up to him to say hello.

“She even rolled over and asked for some belly rubs as her friends took off,” Matt and his girlfriend Isabelle wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“After a few minutes, she realized her friends had left without her, and took off to try and find them.”

“At this point, she had left an impression on Matt, and with a cold Texas forecast for the coming week, he knew she wouldn’t be spending the night outside.”

Matt kept looking for the dog and he finally found her. When he did, she once again made her way right over to where he was, wagging her tail.

Matt was able to get this dog into his van and he drove her directly to a local vet to see if she did have a microchip at all.

GoFundMe; pictured above is this stray dog right after Matt rescued her from the streets

