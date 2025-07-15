She Fought Off A Bear Who Attacked Her Dog With A Metal Water Bottle

GoFundMe - pictured above are Kayleigh and Phoenix

On June 29, a woman from Connecticut was on a hike with her dog when a mother bear came out of nowhere and dragged her dog further into the woods. The incident was terrifying, but thanks to her quick thinking and bravery, she was able to rescue her dog.

Kayleigh Roy, a resident of West Hartford, was hiking on a trail near Talcott Mountain in Simsbury with her dog, Phoenix, a 10-year-old female German shepherd mix. At one point, Phoenix ran ahead into a clearing. A bad feeling came over Kayleigh almost immediately.

When she caught up to Phoenix, she saw a mother bear with her two cubs in the clearing. Phoenix and the cubs started playing with each other at first, but then, the mother bear charged toward Phoenix and grabbed the dog. With her teeth clamped onto the dog’s neck, she dragged Phoenix further into the woods.

Phoenix struggled to get away, but the bear’s grip was too tight. Kayleigh knew she had to do something. She had a large metal water bottle in her backpack that was half-filled with water.

Depending on how much water is in it, the bottle can weigh between five and 10 pounds. She used the bottle to fight off the bear.

She hit the bear in the face and nose with her backpack, and the bottle was inside it. She also flailed around and screamed, trying to make herself appear bigger and more intimidating.

Soon, the bear and her cubs retreated into the woods. Kayleigh slowly backed away, careful not to startle the mother.

“I was frantic and freaking out. I couldn’t believe I got that close to a bear. We had literally locked eyes,” Kayleigh told the Hartford Courant.

“My dog was dripping blood and had a lot of adrenaline, so I let her walk a little and then picked her up.”

GoFundMe – pictured above are Kayleigh and Phoenix

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Kayleigh carried Phoenix back to her car and rushed her to a veterinary hospital in West Hartford. The dog had multiple injuries, but luckily managed to avoid getting internal puncture wounds to her esophagus and other organs.

Phoenix is taking time to recover at home. She will need several weeks to heal. Kayleigh has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Phoenix’s emergency vet care, surgeries, and follow-up treatments. So far, $16,894 has been raised toward a goal of $18,000. You can donate here.

“If you’re able to help in any way, no matter how small, it would mean the world to both of us. Every donation goes directly to Phoenix’s medical care and support through this healing journey,” Kayleigh wrote in a post.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan