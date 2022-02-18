After How Her Best Friend Acted At Her Birthday, She Wants To Bail On Being Her Maid Of Honor

A 23-year-old woman has a best friend the same age as her who is getting married soon, and she’s supposed to be the maid of honor.

Several weeks back, she celebrated her birthday, and she made it known to her bestie that she wanted it to be entirely low-key.

Her dad came to her birthday, and she never gets to really spend time with him, along with a few of their other mutual friends.

Before going out for her birthday, she talked to her best friend about not eating out that evening in order to save some money, and she had another rule too: absolutely no alcohol shots.

Her best friend’s fiancé planned to meet them later on in the evening, as he was at work when they initially hit the town for her birthday bash.

As soon as they arrived downtown to start the festivities, she was surprised to see that her best friend instantly began placing a food order as soon as she sat down, even though they agreed not to eat out.

Next, she gets up to head to the bathroom, and her best friend ordered not one, but two rounds of shots for everyone even though she didn’t want anyone getting crazy or wasted.

She came back from the bathroom to see all of the shots her best friend ordered, and she tried her best to go with it before letting her best friend know that was it.

“I have to use the bathroom again, while I’m gone she asks for the tab and tells my dad to “pay for it” in front of everyone, so he did!” she exclaimed.

