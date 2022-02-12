Close To 2 Million Children Across The World Have Developed Asthma Due To Traffic Pollution

Besides other facets of the global climate crisis—including natural disasters, erratic weather, and decreased air quality—the health of our populations is more at risk than ever before.

The most vulnerable group in this population to pollution-based health issues? Children.

A new study from Lancet Planetary Health published this month found that long-term exposure and increasing amounts of NO2 (Nitrogen Dioxide) in the air is rapidly rising rates of childhood asthma, which is the inflammation of the lungs and airways. The study was conducted between the years 2000-2019.

“We estimated that 1.85 million new pediatric asthma cases were attributable to NO2 globally in 2019, two-thirds of which occurred in urban areas.” The study concluded.

Most of this pollution is caused by traffic in major cities. Specifically, more than 13,000 cities globally.

These scientists used ground monitoring technology to measure the amounts of NO2 present. What releases NO2? It occurs in emissions from vehicles, chemical and power plants, and other industrial settings.

In Europe and the US, there was a recent decrease in cases connected to NO2 levels, which is possible thanks to air-quality regulations taking effect in these regions. However, cases continue to rise in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Of global asthma cases, 13% were linked to NO2, and those living in highly-populated urban areas made up 50% of these cases.

The Health Effects Institute and NASA funded the first study, and one of its co-authors, Susan Anenberg, was also part of a study supported by NASA and the Wellcome Trust.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.