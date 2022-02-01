Ever Feel Like You Cave Under Pressure? This Study Aimed To Identify Why That Happens

Why do we get performance anxiety when we’ve practiced a skill a hundred times? Do professional musicians or even Olympic athletes still get nervous?

We can look for answers within two experiments described in a study titled “Back to feedback: aberrant sensorimotor control in music performance under pressure.”

In Experiment 1, scientists generated errors in the rhythm that could potentially interrupt a professional pianist’s ability to stay in tempo throughout a song.

The errors then challenged the performers’ audio processing and, consequently, their fine motor skills.

So, trying to mess up professionals purposefully should through them off their game, right? The study’s authors let pianists begin playing a song at their chosen tempo; then, they delayed the sound the piano produced by around 80 milliseconds.

They did this randomly throughout the piece to see the level of disruption they could create in the pianist’s performance.

Besides this constant, there was also a variable; one group was observed by another pianist and recorded on a video camera to recreate a stressful performance environment.

The experiment ultimately revealed that not observed pianists performed better than the observed group, despite both groups experiencing time delays and rhythmic disruptions.

Furthermore, the accuracy of keystrokes was radically reduced under the stress of the altered timing.

