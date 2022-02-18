He Tricked His Wife Into Thinking Their Baby Was Kidnapped In An Effort To Teach Her A Lesson

A man recently learned a few months ago that his wife likes to do something that he considers to be downright dangerous.

When his wife orders lunch at a specific place close to them, she thinks it’s perfectly fine to go inside of the restaurant while leaving their infant son all alone by himself in the car.

While his wife considered this to be appropriate behavior, he did not, and as soon as he learned about her doing this, he insisted she had to stop.

“I told her I was not comfortable with her leaving him in the car alone even for a minute and she told me she’s been doing it since he was born and it’s always been fine,” he explained.

“She told me she does it to pick up food, run into the post office or pharmacy, etc. I was floored. We don’t live in a horrible area but it’s also not super safe either. I told her to not ever do this again.”

His wife did consider how leaving their son alone in the car does put him in jeopardy, and she resolved to never do this again.

Unfortunately, she wasn’t quite telling him the truth when she promised that she would not leave their son in the car by himself after he found out.

Yesterday, he spent time at his brother’s place, but then on his way home, he noticed his wife was at a nearby gas station.

His wife wasn’t in her car, and he thought she had gone into the gas station to get something to eat since they frequently stop there for snacks.

