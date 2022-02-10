Her Beloved Golden Retriever Is Less Than 2-Years-Old And Was Diagnosed With Cancer: She’s Turned To Petsitting To Help Fund Her Dog’s Treatment

Marple, Pennsylvania. This sweet pup just received a terrifying diagnosis, and her family is dedicated to finding a solution to save her.

Emmie is only a year and a half old, but she is fighting for her life against a “mast cell tumor in her mouth” her owners describe in their post, which is now “spread to her lymph nodes.”

The family includes Annie, a full-time wedding photographer, and her husband, who is in the military.

Annie is able to stay home to care for Emmie, but there’s a catch; Annie can’t administer her pup’s chemotherapy medications because of the harsh chemicals.

She is due to give birth in less than a month, and doctors fear that there would be adverse effects on her health and her baby girl.

Being unable to help treat Emmie has been frustrating for Annie, but she shares that being pregnant “limits what jobs I can physically carry out beyond what I am already doing.”

The family shared Emmie’s potential costs of treatment, which already totals more than $3,000. “Future treatment cost is projected to be in the $7500 range,” Annie wrote, but then added, “even if we don’t reach this go-fund-me “goal,” any amount of help would ease the burden of her bills.”

The family has also taken on petsitting via the Rover app in order to make extra money to fund Emmie’s treatments.

GoFundMe; pictured above are Emmie and Annie

