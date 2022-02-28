Her Boyfriend Dumped Her Right After His Mom’s Funeral But Then He Expected Her To Pretend To Still Be With Him In Front Of His Family

A 24-year-old woman was dating her boyfriend who is the same age as her, up until he recently broke up with her in a pretty terrible way.

One weekend ago, her boyfriend’s mom sadly passed away after battling an illness that was chronic, and then her boyfriend’s family insisted on paying for her flight to Illinois to be there for the funeral.

“On my first day there my bf of two years dumped me,” she explained. “His reason was that he claims to have JUST learned that I don’t want to birth kids.”

“I’ve mentioned this in the past and even went through the beginning stages of donating my eggs because “I am not going to use them” and he said he would be fine with not having kids.”

“I understand kids are an important topic for a lot of people, but it didn’t seem that way in our relationship up until now.”

Not surprisingly, the remainder of her time spent in that state alongside her now ex-boyfriend and his family was incredibly unpleasant for her.

Her boyfriend insisted that she needed to pretend to still be with him to the rest of his family so it would not “distract from the loss of his mom.”

She kept her sobbing to only behind closed doors, and she was able to pull herself together and be there for his entire family.

Looking back on last weekend, she thinks that it was really not fair of her boyfriend to make that demand of her, and she does feel regretful over going along with his plan.

