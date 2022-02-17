Her Boyfriend Expects Her To Dress Up At His Work Events, So She Asked Him To Pay Her For It

A 28-year-old woman currently works a career where she’s allowed to wear what she wants to work.

She’s free to dye her hair different colors and be herself because all of her coworkers accept her for just the way she is.

In contrast, her boyfriend is an investment banker, so it’s extremely important to him to come across as rich and well-dressed.

Her boyfriend has asked her to attend some of his work events, like happy hours and dinners. As soon as he extended this invitation to her, he mentioned that she would need to really get all dressed up to go with him.

She picked out a few dresses that she could wear, yet her boyfriend turned them all down and maintained that she needed to find something way more over the top than what she already owned.

Her boyfriend let her know that all of the girlfriends and wives of his coworkers only wear designer items, and they also all get their nails and hair done professionally.

He thought that her dressing up the same way as these other women is just an “expense” for his career, so she told her boyfriend that she wanted him to compensate her for getting that level of dressed up.

“He agreed to pay for the clothes and salon appointments and I also asked him to compensate me for my time getting “presentable” for those events,” she explained.

“Additionally, if he wanted me to act a certain way during these events which was different than my usual behavior at a social event, it should be treated like work, I’d expect to be paid for my time.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.