Her Boyfriend Has Been Secretly Sending Nudes Of Her To One Of His Female Friends And His Reason Is He Hopes This Friend Will Want To Sleep With Them

A major ground rule for a romantic relationship is making sure that you’re on the same page, especially when it comes to your intimate life.

Well, one 26-year-old woman’s boyfriend seems to have completely missed that memo.

This poor woman woke up this morning to a text message from one of her boyfriend’s female friends asking her if she knew what her boyfriend had sent to her.

She was completely taken aback by this text, as she had absolutely no idea what this friend of her boyfriend was talking about.

This friend quickly clued her in. Yesterday night, her boyfriend had sent his friend naked photos of her.

Her boyfriend then asked his friend if she wanted videos of the two of them in bed, before asking if this friend could sleep over.

He ended their exchange by asking his friend to send her own nudes to him.

“I’m very hurt and upset that he’s been sending images of me behind my back probably most of all,” she explained.

“Also the fact that this was a childhood friend of his that was supposed to be platonic and doesn’t seem that way if he messages her like that.”

