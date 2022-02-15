Her Boyfriend Proposed To Her With A $200 Ring, Even Though He Makes A Lot Of Money, And She’s Doubting If She Wants To Be With Him

A 32-year-old woman has been dating her 38-year-old boyfriend for close to 1 year, and yesterday, they went on a romantic Valentine’s Day trip.

She was shocked when her boyfriend whipped out a ring, got down on one knee, and proposed to her during their mini-vacation.

She had no clue her boyfriend wanted to get engaged since they never talked about this at all throughout their relationship, but that was hardly the only surprise.

The ring her boyfriend presented to her was a simple gold ring with a couple of very small white-colored stones instead of a diamond, and she was not happy about it.

The ring cost her boyfriend a little more than $200, which she only knows because she found it on the internet.

What’s upsetting to her is that her boyfriend is pleased about the ring he picked for her, though she feels that he should have spent way more than he did on it.

Her boyfriend makes more than $9,000 a month at his job, whereas she makes $5,000.

“He is not broke, he is not in debt,” she explained. “I see his bank statements. I gifted him a weekender bag worth 200€ (that’s like $227) for Christmas while he gave me a perfume. I was ok with it.”

“No issues whatsoever. I know he has taken his ex from some years ago to Egypt and all those exotic places and paid for those trips.”

