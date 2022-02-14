Her Boyfriend Pulled A Prank On Her That Left Her Seriously Injured

This college student experienced a severe injury after her boyfriend ignored her physical boundaries.

They met through their parents’ friendship and started dating during college. But their light-hearted relationship soon took a dark turn when their second time in the bedroom ended in a trip to the emergency room.

In an intimate romantic context, her boyfriend asked her to perform the splits since she had a background in dance.

When she could not complete a full split, he pushed her, ignoring her pleas that he stop.

“The only reason he stopped was because I screamed after he had pushed too far, and I couldn’t even stand up on my own without it burning,” she shared.

“When I told him to call an ambulance, he said I was “overreacting” and that “I should know how he likes to joke around.”

The horrifying story doesn’t end there; once they finally called the ambulance, doctors found that she’d torn muscle tissue and that the injury would need surgery and rehabilitation.

Not only would this mean missing in-person classes, but she had also recently secured a job she would be unable to work.

She wrote, “I have a full-time job and about a week of PTO, but because I’ll be gone longer, I’ll be taking an LOA and won’t be able to go on a vacation that’s already paid for (although I’m hoping to get a refund but not sure if I can).”

