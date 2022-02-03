Her Boyfriend Revealed To Her That He’s In Love With One Of Their Mutual Female Friends And She Can’t Get Over Her Jealousy

A woman has been dating her boyfriend for close to 8 months, and she’s seriously in love with him.

One good thing about their relationship is that they are super honest with one another…but that also has become a major downfall.

Her boyfriend revealed to her 2 months into dating her that he’s in love with one of their mutual female friends named Megan, and she’s certain he only told her that because they’re so honest with each other.

“I have known Megan for about a year and a half and my boyfriend knew her for about 6 years before I knew her so they’re pretty close,” she explained.

“It was through Megan that I met my current boyfriend. He told me that he loved her and I was kinda hurt but it’s also my boyfriend’s first relationship so I told him that it’s ok to have crushes when you’re in a relationship as long as you don’t pursue them.”

“I was happy that he felt comfortable telling me that but I couldn’t help but feel jealous.”

As she continued the relationship with her boyfriend, she was hoping that in the next 6 months his feelings for Megan would die down, but they didn’t at all.

She routinely questioned her boyfriend about if he kept feeling that he was in love with Megan, and he confirmed that he felt that way multiple times.

As her boyfriend confirmed these feelings for Megan, he would tell her at the same time that he did love her “with all of this heart” too.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.