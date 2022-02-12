Her Boyfriend Said Some Super Disturbing Things To Her Over The Phone And She’s Wondering If He Might Actually Be Capable Of Doing What He Threatened To

A 25-year-old woman is currently in a relationship with her 30-year-old boyfriend, and they have been together for approximately 2 years but things between them have been “on and off” during this time.

Her boyfriend has a quick temper, as does she, so they frequently spiral into getting into disagreements that then become blowout fights.

Her boyfriend has previously hurled some mean insults at her during their disagreements in the past, though something he said recently has her really concerned.

Two evenings ago, when she was talking to her boyfriend over the phone, they disagreed about something.

As they were fighting back and forth, he told her that he hates her, which she was upset about since they already made a promise to one another to never, ever say that.

She ended up not speaking to her boyfriend for the remainder of the evening after he broke that rule that was important to her.

The very next day, her boyfriend attempted to say sorry on another phone call, but she wasn’t willing to accept his apology and move on so easily from there.

“I was adamant on explaining that it’s not okay and apologies don’t mean anything unless there is change behind it,” she explained.

“He got frustrated with me not forgiving him and flipped back to blaming it all on me because I’m the one that caused him to get that angry in the first place.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.