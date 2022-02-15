Her Boyfriend Started Becoming Interested In Her Makeup And It’s Making Her Feel Strange

A woman has always found herself dating guys that were super masculine to the point where they wouldn’t even try out a fun face mask with her.

Now, that’s all changed with her current boyfriend. She’s completely in love with him, and he’s really a great guy.

“He’s so kind, sweet, funny, takes care of me as I do him, and we have a beautiful life together,” she explained.

“About a month or so ago he wanted me to do his makeup when we were drinking. He had watched me do mine several times and was curious about how it felt.”

She figured it was all in good fun, and she proceeded to do his makeup like she would her own.

She added foundation to his face, blush, eyeshadow, and even mascara. They both laughed and had a great time, and a few minutes after she was done completing his new look, he took the makeup off.

“He said it felt weird on his skin but his curiosity was sated,” she said. “Well, within the past week he’s been asking me if I can do his makeup again, and just last night had me paint his nails black with purple sparkles on his thumbs.”

Days before her boyfriend asked if she could paint his nails those colors, she had done his nails with a clear coat to try to help him from biting his nails.

The clear coat had helped him to stop that bad habit, by the way.

