Her Brother’s Girlfriend Just Revealed She Has A Crush On Her And Is Beginning To Fall In Love

A young woman has a 32-year-old brother named Jake, and she’s exceptionally close with him since their parents sadly passed away a long time ago.

Unfortunately, Jake hasn’t made great choices in girlfriends until he met his current one, 29-year-old Katie, around 2 years ago.

She has never seen her brother as cheerful as he is right now with Katie. Back when her brother Jake initially was introduced to Katie, Katie was part of a “polyamorous relationship” but her brother didn’t have an issue with that at all.

Her brother thought he didn’t really want a serious girlfriend, but then Katie wound up dumping her boyfriend to be with Jake monogamously.

“My brother is in the process of buying a house and is going to ask Katie and her 4-year-old to move in with him,” she explained. “He said that he feels like she is undoubtedly the one.”

“I absolutely adore Katie! We share so many hobbies (both into crafts) and will often make stuff together or go on shopping trips and I feel like I have the sister I’ve always wanted.”

“His last GF wasn’t a nice person in general and wasn’t interested in getting to know me and so I’m made up that Katie wants to be friends!”

A couple of days ago Katie asked her to go out shopping, which she agreed to do. She noticed that day that Katie was not really herself, so she took Katie for coffee to see what was up.

Katie reluctantly told her that she wasn’t sure she wanted to share the information that she had with her for fear of her reaction.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.