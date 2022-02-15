Her Cat Fell 5 Stories Out Of A Window And The Cost To Fix Her Is Around $20,000

San Francisco, California. Dominique Larson is currently a college student living in San Francisco, California, along with her adorable grey and white cat named Gwen.

Sadly, Gwen recently fell 5 stories out a window and sustained devastating injuries in her fall.

One day ago, Gwen took to GoFundMe to create a campaign to raise enough money to fix Gwen up, and the costs are simply staggering.

“Hi, my name is Dominique, and my beloved cat Gwen fell out of a 5 story window and broke her two front paws, bruised her lung, and broke her jaw,” Gwen wrote on GoFundMe.

“I am a full-time college student and I live in San Francisco, her surgery is $10k and we’re struggling to afford rent, let alone afford her surgery.”

“Please donate so I can save my cat, if we can’t afford the surgery, the vet says we will have to put her down.”

“She is quite literally the light of my life, so please if you can donate even a little it will be greatly appreciated.”

Although the original estimate for Gwen’s surgery was around $10,000, Dominique shared in an update yesterday that after Gwen got evaluated for the procedures she needs, the estimate skyrocketed to double the original estimate.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Gwen

