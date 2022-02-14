Her Dad Cheated On Her Mom And Is Getting Married To The Other Woman, Who She Considers Her Best Friend Now

A 17-year-old girl has had an interesting childhood after her mom ended up being diagnosed with a brain tumor when she was only an infant.

Since her mom’s diagnosis meant her mom couldn’t get a handle on her behavior or mood, she was given to her grandparents to raise as her dad had his hands full with work.

She did have two brothers who stayed home with her mom while she went to live with her grandparents though.

Growing up with her grandparents, she ended up getting quite close to their neighbor Alice. Alice essentially fulfilled the role of her mom.

Alice constantly picked up presents for her, drove her to school, and just was there for her when she needed her.

She remained in the care of her grandparents up until she turned 10. At that point, she moved back in with her mom, who had undergone chemo and surgeries to overcome her brain tumor.

She felt like she didn’t even know her mom when she moved back in with her, and everything was quite hard.

“Every day I called Alice and at least once a week she would take me to her house or some fun outing,” she explained.

“Sometimes my mother tried to cut off our contact and this made me very resentful.”

