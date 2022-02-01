Her Ex-Husband Named His Newborn Daughter The Same Name That She Has And Her Name Is Super Unique

A 27-year-old woman has an ex-husband who is 36-years-old, and although their time spent together was nothing but abusive and absolutely awful, her ex is still a part of her life…

…Because they share a 10-year-old child with each other.

Her ex has since gone on to remarry after their breakup, and her ex recently welcomed his newborn daughter into the world.

“My child absolutely loves their sibling-and has also let me know that this sibling has the same name as I do,” she explained.

“I’m not saying I have ‘ownership’ of this name (which isn’t a common name, at all) but I still think it’s kind of weird that he would name his daughter the same name as his ex-wife?”

“Especially because it’s not like our relationship ended on good terms. It ended badly, and he spent years (including after he was married to his new wife, and when she was pregnant…) trying to get back together with me and trying to get me to sleep with him.”

Now, her own mom really does wish that she would get back together with her ex-husband, and she suspects it’s kind of like her mom trying to live vicariously through her.

Her ex is affluent and high-powered, so that’s also why her mom really thinks well of him.

Her mom is convinced that her ex named his daughter after her as a way to attempt to get her to think more highly of him herself.

