Her Mother-In-Law Is Making Mean Comments About Her Weight While Visiting Her And Her Husband So She Wants To Kick Her Out To Stay In A Hotel

A 31-year-old woman is married to her husband, who is the same age as her, and they’ve spent the last decade together.

Her mother-in-law lives across the country, and she and her husband video call her mother-in-law every couple of weeks.

Her mother-in-law hasn’t been able to visit them in a while, but she recently booked her flight to come to visit them, and her mother-in-law expected to stay with her and her husband in their apartment.

One week prior to her mother-in-law’s arrival, she was on a video call with her and her husband when her mother-in-law commented on how “round” her face looks and that she must have gained weight.

“I was really taken aback and tried to brush it off thinking I must have misheard her,” she explained.

“Still, it bothered me and I kept thinking about it for the week before her arrival. I was angry because I now felt self-conscious and afraid of further criticism.”

Then, the day came that her mother-in-law was flying into town. She and her husband got to the airport to pick up her mother-in-law, and as soon as they saw her in the airport, she was back at it again; making her feel bad about her weight.

As soon as she saw her mother-in-law, she got looked up and down, and her mother-in-law was clearly judging her.

They all left the airport and arrived back at the apartment. Barely an hour into her mother-in-law walking through the door of her home, her mother-in-law was making mean comments about her weight.

