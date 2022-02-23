Her Mother-In-Law Made Her A Custom Wedding Dress And She’s Refusing To Let Her Cousin Wear It

A woman tied the knot with her husband 5 years ago, and for her wedding, her mother-in-law created a custom-made wedding dress just for her.

Sadly after her wedding, her mother-in-law suddenly passed away after a car accident, and her husband was absolutely devastated.

She and her husband are planning to let their daughter wear her cherished wedding dress, and it’s something very special to all of them. Their daughter is less than 1 year old and they did name her after her mother-in-law.

Right now, her cousin Gigi is about to get married, and Gigi is insisting that she wants to be able to wear her special wedding dress, even though Gigi is not related to her mother-in-law.

“Her, her mother and my grannie are all on this war path that this is her dream dress and I should let her wear it,” she explained.

“It would be a tribute to my MIL (again this is my side of my family and no direct relationship to my MIL).”

“Gigi was obsessed with my wedding dress when I had it and she’s has already said she wanted to wear it.”

The biggest issue for her with letting Gigi wear her dress is that Gigi is a different size than she is, and because of that her wedding dress would need to be altered a lot to work for Gigi.

Her husband is upset about letting Gigi wear the dress and altering it when he really does hope that he will one day see their daughter walking down the aisle in that exact dress.

