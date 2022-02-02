Her Pet Pigeon Might Have A Heart Murmur, So She Has To Come Up With The Money To Get Her Seen By An Avian Cardiovascular Specialist

Commerce, Texas. I always love hearing about people with unique pets, and Ivy is a young woman who definitely fits that category.

Ivy has a pet pigeon whom she absolutely adores named Buckbeak Borbasaurus Rex. Although that’s quite a lengthy name, Ivy calls her pigeon Bucky for short.

“She is my ESA, and constant snuggly shadow full of sass and character,” Ivy wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“I don’t know what I would do without her! She means the world to me!”

Last Friday, Ivy took Bucky to the vet, where she learned that Bucky is suffering from an upper respiratory infection.

“Bucky received blood draws to test for psittacosis, mycoplasma, and other underlying conditions, along with oral antibiotics, and 2 intramuscular antibiotic injections in each pectoral muscle,” Ivy explained.

“She is currently on medications to treat her respiratory infection… test results won’t be in for a couple of weeks.”

Ivy also got some bad news at the visit; the vet suspected that Bucky might have a heart murmur, which is something that larger pigeon breeds can be more susceptible to.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Bucky

