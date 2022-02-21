Her Sister Wants To Go To Brazil Alone To Attend The Wedding Of Her Online Male Therapist, Even Though Her Sister Has Never Met Him

A 24-year-old woman living in Sweden has a 28-year-old sister who has a lot of issues with her mental health, including anxiety and depression.

Where they live, mental health is something people do not discuss, and due to that, her mom and dad were not interested in getting her sister the help she needed as a kid.

One year ago, her sister moved back in with her mom and dad, and things have not been going well since then.

“The days would be filled with screaming fits and crying for hours, almost ritualistic,” she explained about her sister’s behavior after the breakup.

She ended up finding another place to live, though she does frequently spend time with her mom, dad, and sister.

Yesterday evening, she did meet up with her family at a restaurant to have dinner and celebrate her birthday as well as her sister’s.

During dinner, they chatted about going to the country her parents are originally from so that they could see their other family members, but her sister said she would not be able to go if they booked the trip for this April, as she will be in Brazil.

Her sister is planning to go to Brazil all by herself because her online therapist invited her to his wedding.

Her sister met her therapist on Reddit, and she has never met him in real life. This therapist also does not bill her sister for his time spent with her and provides his services for free.

