Her Wedding Photographer Got Drunk At Her Wedding And Took Blurry Photos So She Left Her An Awful Review

Last year, a 23-year-old woman tied the knot with her husband, and they picked their wedding photographer since she came highly recommended to them.

Leading up to her wedding, her photographer was not interested in sitting down with her first to introduce herself and go over everything for the wedding.

On top of that, her photographer continuously rescheduled the photoshoot for her engagement, which was part of what she hired her photographer to do.

The rescheduling got so out of control that she didn’t get to have a photoshoot for her engagement at all.

“So the day of the wedding comes around and she’s super snarky,” she explained. “Saying things like “you are difficult to get in contact with” and “well I guess I will figure it out myself” when I was busy.”

She could clearly see that her photographer had no organizational skills, which you definitely need to photograph a wedding successfully, and her photographer didn’t care at all about doing the job at hand.

“We got done with the ceremony then tells me that all the photos are blurry and “it must be this lens,” she said.

“I was taken aback that she didn’t check her equipment beforehand. She just kept doing little things like that. Also throughout the day, she kept getting more and more agitated.”

As her wedding came to an end, her photographer made a fuss nonstop about so many things, so she let her photographer know she could leave.

