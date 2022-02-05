He’s 40 And Dating A 21-Year-Old Girl So He’s Wondering If This Age Gap Is Going To Be A Problem

A 40-year-old man recently met a much younger girl through a dating app. She’s only 21-years-old, so that mean’s he’s 19 years older than she is.

She was the one who sent him the first message on the app, and to be honest, he was not actively looking to find someone so much younger than him.

It’s not that he minds dating someone younger, and he actually is open to dating older too…however, the fact that he’s nearly two whole decades only than she is is definitely cause for a bit of concern on his end.

When he did look at this girl’s dating profile, she was open about being very interested in older men, as well as “finer things.”

He decided to message her back and let her know that he only really fits one of her requirements; the older part since he works as a teacher and doesn’t exactly have money to blow on “finer things.”

From there, they started talking quite frequently, and it’s so natural and easy for him to speak to her.

He feels like it’s almost as if there isn’t a 19 year age gap with her, but he does know that it is there, and it’s a big one.

Things progressed further between them and he took her out on a first date. He felt that she was really the one actively pursuing him, and other than their strange age gap, there are no red flags with her.

He thought from there they could be more like friends, as he seemingly was nervous about the age gap, but then this girl asked to go on a second date with him.

