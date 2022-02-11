His Dog Was Stolen Along With His Car And He’s Doing Everything He Can To Bring Her Home Safely

Denver, Colorado. This past Sunday, a man named Bryan Parks was out making a delivery for Instacart, and he parked his car right by High Street and 22nd Street.

Inside of his car was his dog, Zuri, a bluenose Pitbull who is 9-years-old.

Zuri had on her purple-colored jacket that day, and Bryan figured she would be safe and warm inside of his car as he got out to make the delivery.

Not long after Bryan got out of his car, a woman pulled her car up near his, got out, and jumped into Bryan’s car.

This woman then drove off with Bryan’s car, and Zuri still inside.

It’s been 5 days since this woman stole Bryan’s car and Zuri, and there has been no sign of the car or Zuri at all.

Bryan is offering a $1,000 reward in order to bring Zuri home safely, though with some help from GoFundMe, he’s hoping to raise that reward.

Bryan’s doing everything he can to get her back, including hanging up flyers in the Denver areas as well as trying to hire a private investigator.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Bryan with his dog Zuri

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.