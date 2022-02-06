His Girlfriend Encouraged Him To Buy A House But Now That He’s Put The Offer In On One She’s Mad At Him

This man was thrilled to put an offer in on the house for him, his girlfriend, and her six-year-old son. The only problem? His girlfriend is sending mixed signals about their future together.

In their two years together, the couple has lived about an hour apart. His office also adds another 45 minutes to his commute when he spends time at hers. Since she works remotely, her commute isn’t something to consider.

So, they decided they should move in together in the next few months. When a great house in his town came on the market, he planned to see it.

Though his girlfriend wasn’t free the day of the open house, they talked about the property, and both agreed it was a great fit.

He even ran the numbers and figured they could put in an offer of up to $300,000 on the $260,000 asking price.

He checked out the house with his dad and a friend, sending his girlfriend plenty of videos and pictures.

But, because of work that would need to get done on the house before moving in, he only offered $270,000.

He couldn’t wait to tell his girlfriend that they had a chance to get the house, but she got upset as soon as she heard about the offer.

Then, she started telling him all the issues with their plan. “[She] told me I didn’t discuss it with her, and now is saying she doesn’t want to live in my town and she hates the house,” he shared.

