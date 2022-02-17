His Girlfriend Has 7 Dogs And Is Planning On Adopting Another One Without Asking Him

A 28-year-old man is dating his 29-year-old girlfriend, and a month ago, he started taking note of a major issue that she has in her life: her dogs.

His girlfriend has 7 dogs right now, and every single one of her dogs used to be strays. The problem with his girlfriend having so many dogs is that it completely takes up all of her money and all of her time.

“I think it’s sweet how much she cares, but she is neglecting her own health in favor of her dogs,” he explained.

“She is really broke, and barely has enough time to take care of all of them (while getting far less sleep than she should), and now she came home with a stray she found on her way home from work.”

The thing is, his girlfriend is planning on adopting this dog that she just picked up, which will leave her with a staggering 8 dogs.

His girlfriend never asked him at all about this or tried to have a conversation with him about another dog.

He thinks that his girlfriend never approached him about adopting dog number 8 because she thinks it’s a no-brainer to take the dog in and provide the dog with a good home.

He’s having a tough time trying to figure out how to approach his girlfriend about not adopting this dog, since he has concerns, however, he isn’t sure how to tell her this without coming across as uncaring and mean.

It certainly sounds like his girlfriend might sadly be hoarding dogs at this point, and quite a few people who commented on his post seem to agree.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.