His Girlfriend Knows He Ordered Her An Engagement Ring And She’s Upset The Diamond Isn’t As Big As Her Friend’s Is

A 24-year-old man is dating his girlfriend, who is the same age as he is, and they have been with one another for close to 8 years.

They started dating when they were just 16, and they’ve had a solid relationship since then. Now, he has known for some time that his girlfriend really does want him to propose to her.

He felt that they were in a great place financially and ready to progress in their relationship, so he took his girlfriend shopping for an engagement ring to get a feel for her style.

“We landed on a nice halo-type ring,” he explained. “Awesome. She did say to me after going not to get a ring yet because she wasn’t ready.”

“I took these words and assumed she meant “go get a ring whenever but I don’t want to know about it because I want a surprise.”

“I know she has been ready to be engaged for years, so why would it change now after we went ring shopping?”

After they went ring shopping, he placed an order for a halo-ring that was just like what his girlfriend really liked.

The ring would arrive in 4 weeks, and he spent the highest part of his budget on this ring. He previously had talked about the ring budget with his girlfriend, so he was positive she was going to love this ring.

In the weeks where he waited for the ring to arrive, his girlfriend’s friend got engaged during that time.

