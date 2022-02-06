His Girlfriend Lied To Him About Her Sugar Daddy

A 24-year-old man has a girlfriend who is 4 years younger than he is, and they have been in a relationship for more than 1 year now.

They recently moved in together, and he thought things were amazing between them. His girlfriend even has a young daughter that he considers to be like his own child.

A couple of days ago, his girlfriend received a text message from a man saved in her phone as John, and he could see that the text said that John was thinking of his girlfriend.

Although he has been with his girlfriend for more than a year, he has never heard her mention this John before at all.

He took a bit of time to think about what this meant, and it ended up keeping him up at night.

Eventually, he confronted his girlfriend about the text, and he asked her after they woke up one morning following a sleepless night on his end.

He questioned his girlfriend on who John was, and she insisted she didn’t know any guys named John.

He then asked his girlfriend why she would have a man named John saved as one of her contacts in her phone if she didn’t know any guys by that name.

His girlfriend was left completely speechless. “At that point, she didn’t know what to say,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.