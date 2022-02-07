New Study Reveals That Men Are At Risk Of Mental Illness During The Deterioration Of Romantic Relationships

Both men and women experience heartache following a break-up. Still, popular culture tends only to show the woman’s side of the suffering.

Movies and television shows depict women holed up in bed, crying, and eating ice cream from the tub.

But, what about how men feel?

A new study conducted by the University of British Columbia highlights this disparity and found that while men adjust to a relationship’s breakdown, they are more likely to suffer from mental illness– including depression, anxiety, and even suicide.

The study included forty-seven men who were interviewed regarding their relationship experiences.

The study discusses how men are more likely to downplay problems, thus causing further problems in the relationship.

Dr. John Oliffe, the study’s lead author, said, “Stereotyped masculinity plays a role in how men react to a broken relationship.”

“For example, men’s uncertainty for how to articulate and problem-solve in the relationship context resulted in many men isolating themselves rather than reaching out for help.”

“Most men in the study were battling with transitions in the partnership– including bereavement, parenting, or infidelity– and their primary goal was to avoid conflict.”

