She Finally Kissed The Guy She’s Been Dating And Now She Feels Disgusted

A 21-year-old woman met a guy the same age as her 3 months ago, and about a month and a half into dating one another, this guy asked her to officially be his girlfriend.

She was aware that her boyfriend had never really dated anyone before her, though she didn’t care because she didn’t have a ton of relationship experience either.

She was thrilled to say yes to him and be his girlfriend, and in the beginning, she said that everything felt like a “sparkly feeling.”

She thought he was absolutely flawless.

Her boyfriend understood her and she understood him. She got to meet his family, whom she really likes.

Her boyfriend is unbelievably considerate. He’s sweet. He’s amazing. He’s a great cuddler. She feels secure with him and loved by him.

Although she thought they were a perfect fit together, and they didn’t rush a single thing in their relationship, things went south when they kissed for the first time.

They made out, with tongue, while at a party recently, and she was shocked at how terrible it all was.

“It was so bad that I got super taken aback and since then it’s been hard,” she explained.

