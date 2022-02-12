She Had Lip Injections Done Even Though Her Boyfriend Was Against It So He Ended Up Canceling The Plans He Had To Propose To Her Over It

A 26-year-old woman has been dating her 30-year-old boyfriend for around 2 and a half years now, and their relationship does have its issues.

Her boyfriend summarizes their relationship as “a roller coaster” though they both are in love and best friends.

Since before she even met her boyfriend, she has had problems with her confidence and self-esteem.

She has always planned on getting work done on her teeth, in addition to laser hair removal and lip injections.

Her boyfriend didn’t have a problem with fixing her teeth and getting the laser hair removal, but as soon as she said she wanted the lip injections he was completely against it.

“He always said no, and once he said he wouldn’t continue being with me if I went through with it,” she said.

“He thinks I am (was) already beautiful and didn’t need to change anything about myself. This month I knew he was supposed to propose to me.”

“He bought a beautiful ring with his mom and sister and he planned an intimate surprise proposal for me.”

“He had told my mom so that she would be in on it. He really did put in a lot of effort, despite us going through some rough patches. He got a photographer for the surprise proposal as well.”

