She Hooked Up With A Guy She Met At A Bar Who Insisted He Was Single But Then She Found His Wedding Ring On Her Bedroom Floor

A 38-year-old woman was recently at a local bar where she lives when she met a man in his mid-30s who was in her area to attend a conference.

She’s currently not in a relationship, and not trying to find one. As she sat there at the bar, this man came right over to her and took a seat.

He began chatting and flirting with her, and clearly, he had already consumed a few drinks. She figured he was good-looking enough to have a fun time with, and this guy ended up going home with her that evening.

They didn’t sleep together, but they did make out before falling asleep next to one another. Before they did make out though, she had asked this guy several different times if he was in a relationship or not, and he claimed to be single.

She again met up with this guy the night after he slept over, and she did ask him once more about his relationship status.

This guy maintained he didn’t have a wife or a girlfriend or anything. She wound up sleeping with him that night, and he stayed at her place over for a second time.

“Then after he left… I find his wedding band sitting on my bedroom floor,” she explained. “Apparently he had hidden it in his pocket, and it fell out when his pants were on my floor…”

She does know that this man leaves very far away from where she does, and she’s positive she will never run into him again in her life.

But clearly, he has a wife, and he felt completely ok lying about her before cheating on her. She did look him up on the internet and quickly discovered the name of his wife and that he also has a son.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.