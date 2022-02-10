She Lost 2 Engagement Of Her Rings, Then Broke Another, And Her Fiancé Doesn’t Think This Is An Accident Anymore

A 27-year-old man who has been engaged for 3 years says his 24-year-old fiancée has managed to lose and ruin 3 different engagement rings.

He’s starting to think this isn’t accidental at all because it’s pretty unlikely this would happen so frequently without some kind of reason.

When he proposed to his fiancée, she knew it was coming, because she had been dropping a lot of hints in the months leading up to that.

He said they have a great relationship, although they both can be hot-tempered. They don’t fight that frequently, and when they do, it’s always about something small.

“I know NOTHING about jewelry, but I spent a lot of time looking for the right ring to propose with. I talked to two of her closest friends to get their input, and in the end, I spent around $4000 on the ring,” he explained.

“When my fiancée saw it, she told me she loved it and I’m pretty sure she was telling the truth.”

Well, then one day he got a call from his fiancée and she was crying. She said she managed to lose her engagement ring while heading home from work and that she didn’t know where it was.

He ended up leaving work that instant to help her look for the missing ring, but he thought she lost it somewhere on the subway, which meant he didn’t think there was a chance of finding it at all.

His fiancée was so upset about losing the ring, so a few weeks after the incident he took money out of his savings and purchased her a second engagement ring.

