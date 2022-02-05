She Moved In With A Married Guy And Got Pregnant With His Child: Now This Guy’s Wife Wants To Raise Her Baby With Him

A 25-year-old woman started dating a 32-year-old man named Luke 5 years ago. When she started seeing Luke, she wasn’t aware that he was actually a married man.

She didn’t find out this enormous detail about Luke until she already agreed to move in with the guy.

After she moved in with Luke, she was lying in bed with him when suddenly, some random woman just entered their bedroom and called her a pretty bad name.

Luke made it clear to this other woman that she needed to get out of their room, and that’s how she found out about Luke’s wife.

“I wanted to leave him back then but I had nowhere to go and nobody to help me so I let him convince me this was fine and that he had an open relationship,” she explained.

From that point on, she did her best to stay clear of Luke’s wife, though since it seems that they all live under one roof I’m not sure how she’s managed to do that at all.

Luke managed to prevent her from working and making her own money while she continued to live in this house with him and his wife, though he did give her access to a bank account with money for her to use.

“I now have a 9-month-old with Luke,” she said. “He and his wife have no children. Both of their families know, hers are pissed, his aren’t.”

“His family have now started suggesting he divorces his wife and marries me because I gave him a son or I give up my rights and let Luke and his wife raise him as theirs.”

