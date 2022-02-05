She Recently Had A Lingerie Shower And She Wants To Ban Her Future Mother-In-Law From Her Wedding Over The Gifts She Got Her

A woman is going to be getting married soon, and she recently had a lingerie shower to celebrate, which is like your traditional bridal shower, except for the fact that all of the guests are supposed to buy the bride lingerie as a gift.

Now, this woman has a terrible relationship with her future mother-in-law, but she decided to ask her to come to the lingerie shower as some kind of peace offering to try to smooth over their relationship.

She invited her future mother-in-law and her closest friend since her future mother-in-law absolutely refuses to go to any events without one of her minions.

Before the party even started she was irritated by the fact that she had to invite her future mother-in-law’s friend along to the shower since she didn’t know this person at all.

One more detail you need to know about her future mother-in-law: she’s only a size 2, even though she eats a lot of crap.

Her future mother-in-law takes great pleasure in fat-shaming anyone that’s bigger than a size 2, and this woman is definitely not that small.

“I’m usually an 8 and I know she thinks I’m massive,” she explained. “Also I tend to be insecure about my body, which isn’t her fault, but wedding dress shopping isn’t helping and then having to be around her and her weirdness.”

“The invite for the shower had my measurements, but MIL and her friend gave me a joint gift of a size 12 corset, which MIL claimed she thought would fit me, a ripped size 2 nightgown which MIL admits was hers and her husband ripped during a drunken valentines ski weekend, and a pair of clearly used panties that MIL and her friend both swore they didn’t put in the bag.”

She was fuming after she opened up these gifts, and her own mom was the one to tell her future mother-in-law that she needed to leave the shower.

