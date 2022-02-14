She Rescued A Stray Cat Off The Streets, Then Learned She Has An Eye Condition That Will Require Surgery To Treat

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Rana is a loving cat mom to Saturn and Jupiter, and she recently found a young stray cat on the streets of Philly.

She and the kitty had a sweet connection, and Rana decided the right thing was to bring her to Philly Animal Hospital to get her checked out.

Doctors told her that the cat was likely between one and three years old and also found other health issues.

“They noticed some flea dirt and also suspected that she has a mild upper respiratory infection,” Rana shared.

“When inspecting her eyes, the vet also notice some corneal ulcers.”

Though Rana is an experienced cat owner, this new influx of costly treatments would ask for more financial preparation than she had.

But she couldn’t possibly bring this new member into her family without purchasing flea treatments for all the cats, which would cost over $200, and pay for vet visits and follow-ups, which have already stacked up to $400 plus.

On further inspection, Rana’s vet found that the cat was likely suffering from “eyelid agenesis,” which would require her to see a specialist.

GoFundMe; pictured above is this adorable stray cat

