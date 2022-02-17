She Sold The Wedding Gift Her Mother-In-Law Got For Her And Her Husband’s Aunt Was Upset When She Found Out

A woman got a wedding gift from her mother-in-law, and it was an enormous painting of a tree on wood.

Although she knows some people would think this is a perfectly fine gift to get, she just didn’t like it at all.

Aside from not liking this painting, she really had nowhere to hang it in her apartment, considering the size (40 inches by 30 inches).

“Also, every time I look at it I get irritated because at the wedding my MIL made this gift a huge deal and wouldn’t shut up about it,” she explained.

“She bugged us all evening to open it, and demanded we open her gift first. We were planning on opening gifts the next day but she insisted we open it the night of the wedding.”

“She made such a huge stink about it that I was expecting it to be some family heirloom or something. Nope. Just a picture of a tree.”

Not wanting her mother-in-law to feel bad, she instantly faked liking the painting, before shoving it in a closet, where it sat for months.

Yesterday evening, she spotted it in her closet and knew she had to do something about it. So, she had her husband thought that they could sell it on Facebook without her even knowing.

She listed it on Facebook, not aware of the fact that your friends can view the items you put up on the marketplace.

