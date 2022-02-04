She Was Biking With Her Fiancé When She Was Involved In An Awful Accident That Left Her With A Traumatic Brain Injury

Ventura, California. 34-year-old Stephanie Milam was out biking in Ventura recently with her fiancé when she was involved in an awful accident that left her with serious injuries.

A traumatic brain injury, a fractured nose, terrible nerve damage that has left her right eye paralyzed, and road rash are some of the things Stephanie suffered from in her accident.

Stephanie was officially diagnosed with a Diffuse Axonal Traumatic Brain Injury, and her loved ones say it will take Stephanie years to recover from this.

The week after Stephanie’s accident, she was in the ICU fighting for her life. It was during this time that Stephanie’s family learned that she did not have “traditional insurance” so she’s facing down a crazy amount of medical debt.

“Luckily, on Monday, January 31, Steph stabilized medically and was admitted into an intensive Traumatic Brain Injury rehabilitation center at the Casa Colina Hospital Inpatient Rehab wing,” Caitlin Milam, Stephanie’s sister, wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“While healing her external injuries, Stephanie is undergoing intensive active therapy to work on everything damaged in the accident: her short and long-term memory, expressions and alertness, and ability to move without assistance.”

“Her speech is impaired, and her right eye remains swollen shut, with the nerve in the eye continuing to be irritated, paralyzing its movement.”

It’s going to take a long time for Stephanie to recover from her biking accident, and Caitlin is hoping to help her raise enough money to cover her medical expenses so she can focus on her recovery.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Stephanie

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.