She Was Getting Dinner For Her Daughter’s Birthday When A Man Broke Into Her House And Stole Her 6 French Bulldog Puppies

Pasco, Washington. Last night, a woman named Lisette Morfin left her home in the vicinity of Road 36 to head to dinner with her daughter to celebrate her birthday.

As Lisette and her daughter were eating dinner out, a man broke into their family’s home and stole all 6 of their brand new French Bulldog puppies.

“A heavier set male is seen on video smashing the rear slider door to the residence and moments later coming out with a kiddie pool containing the 6 puppies,” the Pasco Police Department said in a statement.

“These pups are very young and still very dependent on their mother for survival. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these pups, please contact the non-emergency number (509) 628-0333 reference case #22-05577.”

Lisette shared a video of the man breaking into her home, and he can be seen picking up a kid’s scooter in order to smash open the sliding glass door of her house.

Facebook; pictured above the man can be seen on video footage breaking into Lisette’s home before walking out with her French Bulldog puppies

Since Lisette’s puppies are just newly born, their lives are at risk if the man who stole them does not return them immediately to Lisette.

“These puppies need their mom they are only 3 weeks old they will not last more than 2 days without their mom,” Lisette explained in a Facebook post before saying she is currently offering a $1,000 reward for their safe return.

Lisette also noted that the dog thief may have listed the puppies for sale online in the area already, and to let her know if you happen to see them.

