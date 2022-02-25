She Was Was Asked To Pet Sit For 2 Very Sick French Bulldog Puppies And After The Owners Refused To Pay Her Or The Vet Bills She Rescued The Surviving Puppy

Arlington, Texas. About a month ago, Rhonda Prince got a call from a couple who asked if she would be available to pet sit for them.

The couple had a female French Bulldog and 2 brand new puppies, but Rhonda was confident she could provide these Frenchies with the care they needed while the couple said they were too busy with their jobs to do it.

“I had no idea what I was getting involved in,” Rhonda wrote on a GoFundMe page.

It turns out that the couple chose to breed their 7-month-old French Bulldog, who had 2 puppies via c-section just days after Rhonda was asked to care for them.

“By the time they got to me, the mother was severely infected and the puppies were barely alive,” Rhonda explained. “I agreed to take care of the puppies if they would rush the mother to an ER.”

The puppies were so small when they got to Rhonda’s house that they were hardly 5 ounces. Since the couple did agree to take the mom of the puppies to the vet, that meant that Rhonda needed to feed the puppies herself every 2 hours.

Rhonda had the puppies for 2 weeks, yet they didn’t grow that much at all. Sadly, the boy puppy was very sick and passed away, and then the girl puppy was diagnosed with something called Swimmer Puppy Syndrome.

This syndrome means that a puppy is born with deformities in their legs which leaves them unable to walk normally or even stand upright.

pictured above is the sweet female puppy that Rhonda decided to name Zarah

