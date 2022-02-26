She Went On An Incredible First Date With A Guy She Met Online, But She’s Worried That He’s Not So Into Her

Everyone knows that first dates are intimidating and insanely difficult to get right. But what happens when you have a stellar first date, and your potential partner just does not seem that into you?

A twenty-six-year-old woman is struggling to figure out this sticky situation with a man she met on Bumble.

“The date went pretty much perfectly on my end. I was physically attracted to him, which only increased the more we spoke, and we just had a great connection,” the woman said.

She and her date had loads of topics to talk about, and the woman got to see how intelligent, respectful, and sweet her Bumble match is.

“I expected the date to only last about an hour max, but it ended up lasting almost three hours. It only ended because I had to go to my mom’s for dinner,” she explained.

The woman’s date also texted her immediately after to arrange a second date. What more could a girl ask for, right? Well, she is not so sure that he feels the same.

“In spite of all of this, I’m still not convinced that he’s actually attracted to me. When I talk to guys on dating apps, they shower me with compliments most of the time. And, those compliments are usually related to my appearance,” the woman explained.

“However, this guy has only complimented me a small handful of times– none of which related to my appearance.”

She also noticed other supposed red flags during their date. The man did not make eye contact and spent most of his time looking across the room or toward his lap.

