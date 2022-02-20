She’s Only Been Dating Her Boyfriend For 4 Months And He Told His Kids They Can Call Her Mom

A 23-year-old woman certainly has a more interesting past couple of years than many other women that are the same age as her.

She got married really young at 19 to a guy that she considered to be her “high school sweetheart”; only to get divorced 2 years later.

Right after her husband became her ex, she landed a new job at a real estate company working as an administrative assistant, which is how she ended up meeting her current boyfriend.

It was while she was attending an event in her industry that she was initially introduced to her boyfriend 4 months ago, and when she learned about his personal life it instantly tugged at her heartstrings.

“I immediately felt bad for him because he said he was a single father to two daughters and that their mother had died of cancer two months ago,” she explained.

“A week after we met, he asked me out for coffee and I declined, thinking it was too soon after his wife died.”

“But we continued talking over text and the phone and two weeks later I agreed to go out to dinner with him.”

Over dinner, he revealed to her that right before his wife passed away he had filed for divorce, though after she became ill he decided to be there for her in the last month that she was alive.

He insisted that he had known that things between him and his wife were not good for some time, so although she passed just a few months ago he was already checked out of his marriage.

