She’s Sleeping With A Man That She Knows Is Married, Yet He Says All The Perfect Things To Convince Her Their Relationship Isn’t Wrong

A 26-year-old says she’s the type of woman who always does her best when it comes down to doing “the right thing” and if she ever gets caught up in a harmless untruth, it makes her feel guilty.

She tries her hardest to be honest and positive no matter what, though many of the people who are closest to her think she’s just innocent and gullible.

Recently, she chose to be single for a number of months in order to heal from the trauma that she experienced in her past, in addition to dealing with the loss of one of her parents just a year ago.

Not that long ago, she began returning to work in an office, and many of the friends that she has in the new city where she lives are from her job.

She and her work friends have since been meeting up to grab drinks when work is done, and through those drink meet-ups, she met a man who happens to also work at her company.

She started getting close to this mystery man, whom she figured only wanted to be her friend. Things progressed after they grabbed drinks together one evening, and they wound up making out.

“This past week, we went to drinks with a few other colleagues,” she explained. “I introduced him to a few he didn’t know and one of them revealed that she already knew him because she had been to his wedding last year as a guest of the bride (they come from the same town).”

“Obviously, I was shocked and it was a bit awkward as he tried to brush it off.”

As the night wound down and their coworkers went home, they were left all alone. She finally confronted him about being married, though he would not give her a reply on if he was or was not.

